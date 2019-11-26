Vulva cancer is one of the rarer female cancers, but this little-talked about condition still has over 1,000 cases diagnosed in the UK each year.
With one in seven women unable to name a single gynaecological cancer, it’s no surprise that few know the symptoms of vulva cancer or …
Read more via Women’s Health https://ift.tt/2rnU2Aq
With one in seven women unable to name a single gynaecological cancer, it’s no surprise that few know the symptoms of vulva cancer or …
Read more via Women’s Health https://ift.tt/2rnU2Aq
Last edited by a moderator:[0]