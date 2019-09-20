Video Nigeria News Today - ‘I don’t have pillow talk with my husband’ — Aisha Buhari reveals why she keeps ‘talking’

#1

Today's News Highlights Include
Sowore: Attorney General takes over the case from DSS - PM News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has taken over the case against the #RevolutioNow protest convener, Omoyele Sowore, from the Department of State Services (DSS). A statement by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media and Public...
Chuka Umunna Loses MP Seat In UK Election -Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

CHUKA CHUCKED Chuka Umunna LOSES seat as voters turn their back on man once dubbed ‘Britain’s Barack Obama’ CHUKA Umunna has sensationally lost his seat as voters turn their back on the rising star MP once dubbed "Britain's Barack Obama". The candidate came second in the Cities of London and...
Court orders arrest of Diezani - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A high court in Adamawa has ordered the arrest of Diezani Alison-Madueke, former minister of petroleum resources, for allegedly giving a bribe of N362 million to INEC officials to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election. Nathan Musa, the judge, gave this order on Thursday while...
‘I don’t have pillow talk with my husband’ — Aisha Buhari reveals why she keeps ‘talking’ - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, says she does not have intimate conversations in bed with her husband owing to a lack of time. She said it is the reason she keeps ”talking”. Speaking when she featured on Journalists Hangout, a programme on Television Continental (TVC), the...
Fuel tanker accident causes gridlock in Victoria Island - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

A diesel tanker accident has caused gridlock at BJ junction inward Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos state. In a series of tweets on Friday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the collapsed tanker occupied the entire road, causing traffic congestion. “Upturned diesel...
