Today's News Highlights Include
Boko Haram now in Lagos, terrorism will remain in Nigeria for years – Gen. Buratai - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Buratai disclosed that the terrorist group is not restricted to the North-east alone but are currently scattered all over Nigeria. Featuring on Arise Television, the Army Chief said since members of Boko Haram have been subdued in the North-east, they have moved to other parts of the country...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
‘One billion barrels of crude oil discovered in north-east’ – Sylva - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Sylva made the disclosure at a news Conference to end the 2020 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), in Abuja on Wednesday. “The figure we are getting, the jury is not totally out yet but from the evaluation results we are getting the reserve that has been discovered in the northeast...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Shekau gives condition for Chibok girls’ release, threatens to attack Buhari - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, has given a condition under which the remaining Chibok schoolgirls in captivity would be released. More than 100 of the 276 girls abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, in 2014, have remained in Boko Haram custody. In a...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
BREAKING: Supreme Court Sacks Bayelsa Governor-Elect, Lyon -Channels TV - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Supreme Court has sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo. In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
El Rufai on Boko Haram: "Government Has People That Do Bombings and Killings When It Suits Them" - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
2012, premium times interviewed opposition party chieftain Nasir El-Rufai and asked his views on Boko Haram. In the video, El-Rufai mentioned that there are four types of Boko Haram...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 347 KB Views: 0