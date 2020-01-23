Video Nigeria News Today - Boko Haram now in Lagos, terrorism will remain in Nigeria for years – Gen. Buratai

#1

Today's News Highlights Include
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Boko Haram now in Lagos, terrorism will remain in Nigeria for years – Gen. Buratai - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Buratai disclosed that the terrorist group is not restricted to the North-east alone but are currently scattered all over Nigeria. Featuring on Arise Television, the Army Chief said since members of Boko Haram have been subdued in the North-east, they have moved to other parts of the country...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

‘One billion barrels of crude oil discovered in north-east’ – Sylva - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Sylva made the disclosure at a news Conference to end the 2020 Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), in Abuja on Wednesday. “The figure we are getting, the jury is not totally out yet but from the evaluation results we are getting the reserve that has been discovered in the northeast...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

Shekau gives condition for Chibok girls’ release, threatens to attack Buhari - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, has given a condition under which the remaining Chibok schoolgirls in captivity would be released. More than 100 of the 276 girls abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, in 2014, have remained in Boko Haram custody. In a...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

BREAKING: Supreme Court Sacks Bayelsa Governor-Elect, Lyon -Channels TV - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

The Supreme Court has sacked the governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon, and his Deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremieoyo. In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return issued...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
www.nigerianbulletin.com

El Rufai on Boko Haram: "Government Has People That Do Bombings and Killings When It Suits Them" - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News

2012, premium times interviewed opposition party chieftain Nasir El-Rufai and asked his views on Boko Haram. In the video, El-Rufai mentioned that there are four types of Boko Haram...
www.nigerianbulletin.com www.nigerianbulletin.com
 

Attachments

[0]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

283
Top