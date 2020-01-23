Today's News Highlights Include
Pay increase good, but not enough – Corps members – The Guardian Nigeria News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The promise of pay rise, which President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law on April 18, 2019 (2019 Minimum Wage Bill), has yielded positive for members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Their monthly allowance has grown from N19, 800, to … Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News –...
Rema To Perform At NBA All-Star 2020 Weekend In Chicago – Jaguda.com - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Teenage Nigerian music sensation Rema is very much on course on getting that international fame his music deserves. The young Mavin Records star would be at the NBA All-Star Weekend 2020.... Read more via Jaguda.com – https://ift.tt/2Hrvnj5 Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
I repeat, nobody that is not Fela or my family can ever say they paved any way for me – Burna Boy insists – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
In a series of tweets which he posted last night, Burna Boy insisted that nobody asides Fela or his family members can lay claim to paving the way for him..... Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2UU2AM1 Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Bayelsa: Oshiomhole knows what happened, he should resign – APC chieftain, Esele - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Edo State, Peter Esele, says recent happenings in the party, including the Supreme Court judgement on Bayelsa State, are reminders that it is time for the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to go. Esele told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in...
‘Buhari Knows Where The Problems Are’ – Buratai Says Sacking Service Chiefs Won’t End Boko Haram – The Trent - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Tukur Buratai, the chief of army staff, says President Muhammadu Buhari should not be pushed into sacking his service chiefs “because he knows where the problems are”. There have been calls by federal lawmakers and other Nigerians on the president to sack the service chiefs following what...
