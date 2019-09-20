Today's News Highlights Include
Saraki may lose properties to FG as court takes decision – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Federal High Court, Lagos has fixed February 6, 2020 for hearing of application seeking to stop final forfeiture of some properties linked to a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki. Justice Muhammed Liman had on October 21, fixed Thursday for hearing of application from any...
Buhari should instruct the DG to release Sowore immediately - Oby Ezekwesili, BankyW, react to Sowore’s rearrest - LIB - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Oby Ezekwesili, a former Minister of Education, and singer, BankyW, have taken to Twitter to react to the re-arrest of publisher and convener of the #RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore, from the Federal High Court in Abuja by DSS operatives on Friday morning, less than 24 hours after he was...
Senate passes N10.59trn 2020 budget - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The senate has passed the 2020 appropriation bill. The bill was passed after Barau Jibrin, chairman of the appropriations committee, moved a motion for its passage. The figure passed as the total expenditure for 2020 by the upper legislative chamber is higher than what President Muhammadu...
Aisha Buhari: Bad people have taken over the country from us - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, says “bad people” have taken over the country from people who are “supposed to be in charge”. Aisha said this on Thursday during a phone-in interview on Television Continental (TVC)’s ‘Journalists Hangout’ programme. She said it is unacceptable...
Stock Market Loses N12 Billion – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Losses in ACCESS (-2.7%), FBNH (-2.2%) and GUARANTY (-9.1%) have seen market capitalisation fell N12.0bn to N12.9trn at the close of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday. Consequently, the development dragged the All-Share Index (ASI) down 9bps to 26,913.70...
