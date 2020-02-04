Today's News Highlights Include
Nigeria's economy can't survive without diaspora inputs, says PwC Chief Economist – Nairametrics
Nigerians in Diaspora have been described as the chief enablers financing the Nigerian economy. The remittance inflows into the country showed that the nation depends largely on them to survive. This disclosure was made by the Leader and Chief Economist of PwC, Dr Andrew Nevin. … Read more...
Cristiano Ronaldo fire blanks as Juventus suffer terrible Champions League defeat in France – Legit.ng
Lucas Tousart's first-half goal was all French League giants Olympique Lyon needed to see off Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 clash at the Groupama Stadium. The 22-year-old midfielder powered home a superb cross from Houssem Aouar from close range in the 31st...
Blogger Austin Okai arraigned again for his publication calling on Governor Yahaya Bello to pay workers salary in Kogi state - LIB
Austin Usman Okai has been arraigned again for his publication calling on Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello to pay workers' salary in Kogi state. Okai, a popular blogger and the convener of PDP National Youth Frontiers, was re-arraigned at the Federal High Court, Lokoja. The case was brought...
Coronavirus: 11 suspected cases tested in Nigeria negative — NCDC - Daily Trust
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says result of the 11 suspected cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) tested in Nigeria is negative. Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Director General of NCDC, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja read more
Court okays probe of Ambode over purchase of 820 buses - The Cable
Akinwunmi Ambode, former governor of Lagos state, has lost his bid to stop lawmakers from probing him over the purchase of 820 buses ‘for reform project’ during his administration. Ambode had instituted the suit against the state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, its speaker, and A.A. Sanni...
