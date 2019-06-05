Todays News Highlights Include:
Reps ask FG to release Zakzaky and prevent emergence of another Boko Haram – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Members of the house of representatives have asked the federal government to obey the court orders directing the release of Ibrahim el-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN). At plenary on Wednesday, the lawmakers said IMN members who have been protesting their leader’s...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
BREAKING: FG, States in N25trillion debt – DMO releases data – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Debt Management Office, DMO, has published the Public Debt Data comprising the domestic and external debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as at March 31, 2019. The figures were released in a … Read more...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Breaking: Senate to get Ministerial nominees list this week – Lawan – Vanguard News - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, disclosed Wednesday that the Senate will before the end of this week, receive the list of Ministerial Nominees from President Muhammadu Buhari. President of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan Lawan said this while responding to a point … Read more via...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
It is despicable to slap women – VP Osinbajo says – Linda Ikeji’s Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
It is despicable to slap women – VP Osinbajo says Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2LNnZC0 -- Get More Nigeria Political News
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Taraba governor says Ruga is colonialism – TheCable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Darius Ishaku, governor of Taraba state, has described the Ruga initiative as a form of colonialism, saying it should not only be suspended but cancelled. The federal government had proposed the idea as a means of addressing the incessant clashes between cattle rearers and farmers but it was...
www.nigerianbulletin.com
Attachments
- 956 KB Views: 1