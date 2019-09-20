Get 5x Awuf with MTN https://nblinks.pro/mtn888
Today's News Highlights Include
Buhari fails to renew Fowler’s tenure, names new FIRS chairman - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Muhammad Nami to replace Babatunde Fowler as chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). Fowler, whose tenure ended on Monday, was confirmed for a four-year tenure by the senate on December 9, 2015. He is expected to hand over to the most...
Sowore: Falana makes fresh revelation, alleges DSS offered activist ‘death warrant’ deal - Daily Post - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Femi Falana, counsel to Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow Movement, on Monday alleged that the Nigerian government offered the activist a “death warrant” deal while in custody of the Department of State Services, DSS. Falana disclosed that the Nigerian government reached out for the...
Wole Soyinka Centre postpones award to Osinbajo in protest against Sowore’s rearrest - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) says it has postponed the integrity award to be presented to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to protest against Omoyele Sowore’s rearrest in court. In a statement on Monday, the centre said honouring Osinbajo with the award in the light...
Orji Kalu will receive full salaries, allowances in prison – Senate - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The convicted Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, will continue to receive his salaries and all other entitlements while in prison, the Senate has said. This is despite that he will not be performing any legislative function from prison. The spokesperson of the Senate, Godiya Akwashiki...
FG: All agencies, ministries must publish details of financial activities daily - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The federal government has directed that all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) must publish the summary of their financial inflows and outflows every day. President Muhammadu Buhari gave the directive on Monday at the launch of the Financial Transparency Policy and Implementation...
