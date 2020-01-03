Today's News Highlights Include
Okada/Keke Ban: Former Lagos Governor, Babatunde Fashola backs Sanwo-Olu’s move against tricycles, motocycles – Daily Post Nigeria - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has thrown his weight behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s decision to ban motorcycles and tricycles in Lagos state. Fashola, who is a two-time Governor of the state, insisted that okada was not part of the plan for the state. While speaking...
Reps Reject Innoson SUVs As Official Vehicles – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, exhibited its disdain for made-in Nigeria products as it refused to patronise locally made vehicles for members’ oversight. Recall that year in – year out, the lawmakers meet behind closed doors, tagged executive sessions to discuss their welfare...
PHOTOS: Northern group unveils regional security outfit — just like Amotekun - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) has announced the establishment of a regional security outfit known as “Shege-Ka-Fasa”. This comes one month after Amotekun, a similar outfit was established by governors of south-west states. At a news conference on Wednesday, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman...
Chibok residents cry out in fear to President Buhari, request protection from Boko Haram Terrorists – Plus TV Africa - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Chibok, a small town in Borno state, Nigeria that suffered the loss of 276 female students who were abducted from the dormitories in April 2014 as a result of a Boko Haram attack. Residents of this suffering community have spoken out. They said that they’re being targeted… Read more via Plus...
Former First Lady, Turai Yaradua Visits Aisha Buhari In Aso Rock (Photos) – Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Turai Yaradua, Wife of the former President late Umaru Yar'adua visited Nigeria First Lady, Aisha Buhari in the Aso Rock Villa, ten years after she had to leave because of her husband's death.... Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2RYXGvt Get More Nigeria Political News
