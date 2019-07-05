Today's News Highlight Include:
Three killed as South African mob sets shops of Nigerians on fire - The Cable - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Three people have been reportedly killed and many properties destroyed in an attack on foreigners, including Nigerians based in South Africa. According to Adetola Olubajo, president of the Nigeria Union South Africa, the attacks began on Sunday morning in Jeppestown area of Johannesburg. He...
» US Court Grants One Suspected Fraudster On FBI List N27m Bail - Nairaland - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
One of the 80 Nigerians on the publicized FBI list who were arrested by the United States authorities last month has been granted bail of $75,000 (₦27, 000,000). Ifeanyi Agwuegbo was one of the main suspects among the at least 77 Nigerian indicted by the FBI on the 22nd of August. Some among...
Southerners Have Hijacked Jobs Meant For Northerners – Coalition Northern Group - Punch Newspaper - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The Coalition of Northern Groups on Sunday in Kano said that job opportunities meant for indigenes of the northern states had been hijacked by people from the South . Briefing newsmen on the state of the nation , as it affected the North , the spokesman of the group , Abdulazeez Suleiman ...
Kevin Hart may need surgery following 'Major Back Injury' from Car accident - Linda Ikejis Blog - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
Kevin Hart may need “major back surgery” from the terrifying car accident that occurred on Sunday, September 1. The comedian along with Jared Black and Rebbeca Broxterman were in the car. Black, who was driving Hart’s vehicle, reportedly “lost control” of the car in the hills of Malibu. READ MORE
Tribunal sacks PDP federal lawmaker - Premium Times - Nigerian Bulletin - Naija Trending News
The election that led to the emergence of Bamidele Salam as the representative of Ede Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives has been nullified by the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital. The decision was made on Monday. Mr Salam is a member of the...
